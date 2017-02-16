Peugeot announces new partner Tepee Electric

PEUGEOT is set to expand its range of electric vehicles with the launch of an electric version of the popular Partner Tepee, the Partner Tepee Electric.

Combining the practicality of the Partner Tepee range with the low running costs and environmental credentials of an electric vehicle, the PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric boasts an impressive certified range of over 100 miles.

With zero emissions, PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric drivers will be able to drive in regulated-emissions zones and during regulated traffic times, and will also benefit from tax exemption with new VED regulations from 2017.

The new Partner Tepee Electric will be launched officially at the Geneva International Motor Show in March and will be available to order later in the year.

Connectivity is a key feature of the new PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric. Connected features include air conditioning and battery charging that can be remotely controlled from a smartphone or tablet, while the generous standard specification also includes driving assistance with hill-assist start, cruise control and reversing camera.

The new PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric also provides worry-free maintenance. Its traction battery is under warranty for eight years or 60,000 miles.

Building on its predecessor’s already impressive practicality, the PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric offers the option to remove the three seats in the middle row to create a completely flat load area.

Luggage capacity remains among the best in its category, meaning transportation of large objects is simple, thanks to 1,350 litres of boot space with five passengers aboard, or 3,000 litres with the rear seats folded.

The PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric joins an already comprehensive sustainable mobility offering, which includes PEUGEOT’s electric-assist bikes, in addition to cars and LCVs.

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK commented: “The PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric demonstrates our intention to make sustainable mobility accessible to all.

“Whether for personal or business use, the Partner Tepee Electric stands out thanks to its blend of practicality and efficiency. The vehicle offers an impressive range and is easy to run and maintain, making it a highly attractive option for those looking to switch to electric.”

Customers will also be able to specify and order their PEUGEOT Partner Tepee Electric online at www.peugeot.co.uk.

