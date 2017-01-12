Peugeot 3008 i-Cockpit wins What Car? Technology Award, supported by NEXCEL

The What Car? 2017 Technology Award, supported by NEXCEL, has been presented to the Peugeot 3008 for the inclusion of the marque’s innovative i-Cockpit technology, across all variants of the model. The judges were impressed by the fresh thinking that Peugeot engineers had applied to the integration of the latest technologies, providing improvements in comfort and safety across the range, as standard from the entry model up.

“It would have been easy to pick the most impressive technical innovation, but these are typically only available on high-end premium vehicles,” says What Car? editor Steve Huntingford. “What Car? is about helping everyone make the best vehicle choices, so the judges were excited to discover fresh thinking that cleverly combines the latest technologies at a price that allows i-Cockpit to be standard on every model of a vehicle that most new car buyers can afford.”

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit combines four elements: a compact steering wheel with system controls that improves visibility of the vehicle’s main information displays, a raised configurable display so that you can read information without taking your eyes off the road, a high central console and a big touch-screen for intuitive system control. Impressive 3D navigation and aps integration are also included. The intention is to create a driver-focussed environment that allows key information to be accessed without taking eyes off the road, improving both safety and comfort.

“As a technology innovation business, we have first-hand experience of the challenges associated with bringing the benefits of new thinking to as many people as possible,” adds NEXCEL marketing director John Ward-Zinski. “i-Cockpit shows how a fresh approach, joining up clever design across a range of related systems, can bring significant improvements that are more than the sum of its parts, in order to deliver real-world useability and convenience.”

NEXCEL is a sealed oil cell that will recover all the oil in your car so it can be reprocessed and used again. It helps garages change oil much more quickly and cleanly and accelerates engine warm-up to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and provide cabin heating faster. “NEXCEL brings oil system management into the digital age,” says Ward-Zinski.

