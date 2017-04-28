Petrol powered Levante S, the Maserati of SUVs, now available in UK

Maserati GB is pleased to announce the arrival of the petrol engine Levante SUV to the UK, joining the Diesel version which was launched last year.

The Maserati Levante, the brand’s first luxury SUV, is now available in the UK with a V6, 430hp, 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol engine built by Ferrari that boasts a top speed of 164mph and 0– 62mph in just 5.2 seconds.

The petrol unit joins the V6, 275hp, 3.0-litre turbo diesel powertrain already available on the Levante in the UK. Featuring active air suspension as standard, which offers five varying ride heights, the Levante boasts the lowest centre of gravity in its class.

The Levante which features the intelligent Q4 AWD system as standard on all versions is the ideal complement to the existing Maserati range. Combined with the Quattroporte, Ghibli, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the range now covers the entirety of the global luxury automotive market.

Peter Denton, Region Manager, Maserati North Europe commented: “Following the launch of the diesel-powered Levante in the UK, it became clear there is also a demand for the luxury SUV in a petrol-powered version. With the Levante now available in the UK with our V6, 430hp petrol engine, we can offer the performance synonymous with Maserati along with the great off-road capabilities and sophistication we designed when creating the Levante.”

The Levante S, will start at £ 70,755.00 OTR and can be further personalised with a wide range of optional equipment including a Zegna Mulberry Silk interior.

The Levante S will be available in the UK from September, with more information available at www.maserati.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.