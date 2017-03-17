The Peterbilt store named Peterbilt North American dealer of the year

Peterbilt named The Peterbilt Store its North American Dealer of the Year for its outstanding fleet sales and support, excellent PACCAR MX engine sales and territory acquisition that increased their area of responsibility to a total of 15 locations in seven states.

“The Peterbilt Store has been an outstanding PACCAR partner since they joined the Peterbilt family, and it’s an absolute pleasure to present them with Peterbilt’s highest honor, one that is truly earned and deserved,” said Kyle Quinn, Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Senior Vice President. “The Peterbilt Store is committed to achieving day-to-day excellence, and the results have been realized in sales growth and customer satisfaction.”

Peterbilt announced the Dealer of the Year award during its annual Dealer Meeting, a two-day business meeting including presentations and breakout sessions, with focused reviews of the enhanced SmartLINQ connected truck technology and PACCAR’s position on the competitive landscape of the commercial vehicle industry. John Arscott, President and CEO of The Peterbilt Store, accepted the award accompanied by his two sons, Jeff and Greg Arscott.

“We are honored to be recognized for our investments and efforts focused on enhancing our customers’ experience,” said John Arscott. “Our exceptional team is skilled, hardworking, and committed to ensuring that our customers receive outstanding service and value at The Peterbilt Store.”

In addition to the North American Dealer of the Year, Peterbilt also recognizes top-performing dealer groups with Best in Class awards. The Best in Class Awards are based on a combination of Peterbilt’s Standard of Excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance and utilization of PACCAR training and programs. Receiving Best in Class Awards were (Dealer Principals listed in parentheses):

The Larson Group (Glenn Larson)

Peterbilt Manitoba (Doug Danylchuk)

Performance Peterbilt (Nathan Ried)

Hunter Peterbilt (Jeff Hunter)

Camions Excellence Peterbilt (Nicole Lussier)

Western Peterbilt (Edward Dobbs)

Rush Enterprises (Rusty Rush)

Stahl Peterbilt (Eddy Stahl)

JX Enterprises (Eric Jorgensen)

TransDiff Peterbilt de Quebec (Pierre Pouliot)

Peterbilt Pacific (Jim Schroeder)

Jackson Group (Blake Jackson)

Allstate Peterbilt Group (Don Larson and Jeff Vanthournout)

