Peterbilt showcases model 567 SFFA at 2017 CONEXPO-CONAGG

Peterbilt is showcasing its Model 567 Set Forward Front Axle (SFFA), featuring innovative design solutions and class-leading performance, at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 7-11.

The Model 567 SFFA is engineered to optimize weight distribution, resulting in maximized payloads while meeting state and federal bridge laws. Ideal for mixer and other weight-conscious applications, the versatile Model 567 SFFA is well-suited for a variety of construction applications.

“The Model 567 SFFA is innovatively engineered to maximize customer payloads while meeting bridge laws,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt Assistant General Manager of Sales and Marketing. “Combined with the built-in reliability and durability of PACCAR engines, the Peterbilt vocational lineup continues to exceed customer expectations in applications that demand rugged performance.

“With CONEXPO-CON/AGG, industry professionals will have a terrific opportunity to experience our product line and customize a profit-oriented solution for their specific needs.”

The Model 567 SFFA, along with Peterbilt’s Model 567 Set Back Front Axle (SBFA), provides exceptional maneuverability and versatility as part of the Peterbilt vocational truck lineup. Like the SBFA version, the Model 567 SFFA is available in both 115 and 121-inch BBC lengths.

The Peterbilt booth is also showcasing the newly-enhanced PACCAR MX-11 Engine. The MX-11 is a lightweight, fuel efficient 10.8 liter engine with up to 430 horsepower and 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque. Peterbilt vocational trucks are also available with the 8.9-liter PACCAR PX-9 engine for applications with lighter loads, and the MX-13 Engine for applications requiring higher horsepower and torque ratings.

“The PACCAR MX-11 Engine exemplifies Peterbilt’s dedication to the highest levels of quality and overall return,” said Woodall. “The combination of innovative weight-saving and fuel-saving technologies in the MX-11 provide bottom-line benefits to our vocational customers.”

The Peterbilt exhibit, which will display five Model 567s each custom spec’d for a different vocational application, is located in the South Hall, Booth #S63839.

Event attendees will be eligible for a $2,000 per truck cash rebate applicable to Peterbilt customers who purchase and receive Models 567, 520 and 320 in 2017. Participants will be limited to three truck rebates per customer per calendar year.

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association NRMCA incentives are also available to NRMCA members. Peterbilt customers who purchase and receive models 567, 520 and 320 within the calendar year will be eligible for a $2,000 per truck cash rebate. A three-truck limit is placed on the rebate program.

