Peterbilt Manitoba named Peterbilt first class service excellence dealer of the year

Peterbilt named Peterbilt Manitoba as Peterbilt First Class Service Excellence Dealer of the Year. Peterbilt Manitoba has the highest dealer group performance for First Class Service Excellence.

“Whether it’s advanced diagnostic equipment to assess and repair problems quickly or highly skilled technicians who know your application and vehicle, the Peterbilt dealership network sets the bar high when it comes to maximizing our customers’ uptime,” said Mike Conroy, Director of Field Service. “The First Class Service Excellence Award recognizes the best of the best, and is a true testament to Peterbilt of Manitoba and their commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Peterbilt service locations were measured by First Class Service Excellence performance criteria. Peterbilt Manitoba had the highest comprehensive dealer group score.

Doug Danylchuk, Dealer Principal, accepted the award at Peterbilt’s annual Dealer Meeting. In addition to the dealer awards, the two-day business meeting included presentations and breakout sessions, with focused reviews of the enhanced SmartLINQ connected truck technology and PACCAR’s position on the competitive landscape of the commercial vehicle industry.

“We are proud to receive the First Class Service Excellence award from Peterbilt,” said Doug Danylchuk. “Our team recognizes the importance of servicing our customers and providing premium care for the PACCAR MX engines. Measuring the service performance of dealer groups within the Peterbilt network makes us all rise to the occasion and improve our customers’ experiences.”

