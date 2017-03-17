Peterbilt introduces enhanced PTO clearance as standard option for Model 220

Peterbilt has introduced an enhanced frame layout on the Model 220. The new design features better clearance for PTO installation through the left-hand rail and enables faster and easier PTO mounting and serviceability.

The new design is standard on all Model 220s ordered after January 2017.

“This new design allows body outfitters to complete their work more efficiently and with reduced downtime for our customers” said Kim Lawton, Medium Duty Marketing Manager. “The Model 220 is already a success in applications such as street sweeper and beverage delivery. With this enhancement we reaffirm our focus on the work truck industry and our commitment to support body outfitters with innovative solutions. Serviceability is also greatly enhanced, so our customers benefit from increased uptime.”

