Peterbilt introduces Allison TC-10 transmission in Models 567 and 579

The Allison TC-10 transmission will be available in Peterbilt Models 567 and 579 later this year, Peterbilt has announced.

The Allison TC-10 is designed for tractor applications such as regional, super regional and line-haul and features a twin-countershaft design optimized for downspeeding.

“Peterbilt is pleased to partner with Allison to provide our customers additional choices to better match their application requirements” said Kyle Quinn, Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Senior Vice President. “The introduction of the Allison TC-10 transmission broadens the availability of driveline configurations and options for our customers.”

The AllisonTC-10 offers operational ease and versatility, both key benefits that appeal to fleets focused on driver recruitment and retention.

The transmission will be available in Models 567 and 579 with MX-13, MX-11 and Cummins X15 engines.

