Peterbilt of Atlanta named TRP dealer of the year

Peterbilt of Atlanta was named the TRP Dealer of the Year by Peterbilt Motors Company and PACCAR Parts for exceptional sales performance and customer service, as well as the 2016 opening of a TRP all makes parts store in Conley, Ga.

“Just as TRP Parts surpass expectations for quality, dependability and value, exceeding customer expectations is a priority for the entire Peterbilt of Atlanta team,” says Scott Pearson, Dealer Principal of Peterbilt of Atlanta. “We must maximize our customers’ uptime, which involves maintaining a well-stocked inventory of high-quality, cost-effective TRP aftermarket products for all makes.”

Pearson accepted the award during Peterbilt’s annual Dealer Meeting, recently held in Palm Springs, Calif. In addition to recognizing the achievements of the Peterbilt dealer network,, the two-day business meeting included presentations and breakout sessions, with focused reviews of the enhanced SmartLINQ connected truck technology and PACCAR’s position on the competitive landscape of the commercial vehicle industry.

“Peterbilt of Atlanta management’s commitment to the TRP all makes brand is evident in their product conversions and excellent growth in TRP purchases,” said David Danforth, PACCAR Parts General Manager and PACCAR Vice President.

“The opening of a new TRP parts store in the southeast Atlanta market demonstrates their dedication to serving all makes customers who depend on the availability and the reliability of TRP products,” added Danforth.

“Peterbilt of Atlanta’s TRP growth was outstanding,” said Peyton Harrell, Director of Dealer Network Development. “They committed to early installation of new product lines and proved to be focused on connecting customers with high-performance TRP products. We congratulate them on their success.”

