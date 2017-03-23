Peterbilt announces record dealer network growth

Citing an ongoing commitment to customer support, Peterbilt has announced record dealer network growth by adding a total of 93 new locations over the last four years. In addition, many existing locations have been expanded or upgraded, vastly enhancing the responsiveness and coverage of the network.

“Peterbilt has greatly increased our footprint in the industry to the benefit of our customers,” says Robert Woodall, Peterbilt General Manager of Sales and Marketing. “The network expansion results in higher levels of service and enhanced parts availability which translates into increased uptime and greater profitability for Peterbilt customers.”

Peterbilt has welcomed multiple new dealer groups into its network since 2013, including Fitzgerald Peterbilt, based in Fancy Gap, Va., in 2016 as well as the following:

Prestige Peterbilt, headquartered in Gatineau, Quebec

Peterbilt Kapuskasing, headquartered in Vel Rita, Ontario

AMG Peterbilt of Columbus, headquartered in Columbus, Oh.

Peterbilt Puerto Rico, headquartered in Corozal, Puerto Rico

Peterbilt of Houston, headquartered in Houston, British Columbia

Kootenay Peterbilt, headquartered in Creston, British Columbia

Peterbilt of Vermont, headquartered in South Royalton, Vt.

Midnight Sun Peterbilt Northwest Territories/Nunavut, headquartered in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

“All of our dealer groups are committed to growing their footprint to support our customers and to deliver the highest levels of service and support.” says Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt Director of Dealer Network Development. “New capabilities and expanded service bay count will also contribute to enhanced customer satisfaction. All Peterbilt dealerships throughout the U.S. and Canada are now certified in the Rapid Check program, which guarantees fast and accurate service diagnostics.” added Harrell.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.