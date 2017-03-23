Peterbilt announces FlowBelow fairing system available for Model 579 Tractors

Peterbilt announces the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit rear fairing system for the Model 579, beginning Q2 2017.

FlowBelow Aero Inc. reports customers have achieved more than a two-percent increase in fuel savings through the use of the innovative system.

“The FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit rear fairing system gives our fuel-conscious customers another opportunity to optimize the aerodynamic benefits of the groundbreaking Model 579,” says Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt Chief Engineer. “We will continue to partner with suppliers who offer our customers the resources they require to achieve maximum profitability.”

FlowBelow Aero Inc.’s fairing system includes center and rear fairings combined with patented wheel covers to optimize aerodynamic performance. The wheel cover works with the center and rear fairings to rectify drag intensive turbulence created by exposed rotating wheels. The quick-release design of the covers has a tool-free latch design and provides easy wheel maintenance access.

The fairing system’s frame brackets will be installed at the Denton plant and fairings will be shipped for dealer installation.

