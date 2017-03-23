Peterbilt announces enhancements to the Model 579

Peterbilt continues to engineer new technologies and innovations into its popular Model 579, with recent updates to its EPIQ package, interior colors and automatic interior temperature control, the company has announced.

“The Peterbilt Model 579 set new standards for trucking technology and innovation upon its introduction,” says Woodall. “Our latest customer-driven enhancements will ensure that it remains the truck of choice for quality and operator satisfaction.”

The initial success of the EPIQ package with customer fleets opened the door to further engineering and study of potential aerodynamic improvements, according to Woodall. The results of that effort can be experienced in the Model 579 EPIQ day cab, available with the fuel-efficient PACCAR MX-13 or PACCAR MX-11 engine in a wide range of horsepower and torque ratings.

“Customers who have experienced the performance of the Model 579 EPIQ are reporting fuel economy gains that exceed their expectations,” says Woodall. “Its comprehensive, optimized aerodynamic package and advanced technologies can provide customers up to nine percent improved fuel economy.”

The EPIQ day cab package is ideal for fuel-conscious day-cab fleet customers in regional, tanker and bulk haul applications.

The newly designed exterior option is complemented by interior updates, as Peterbilt customers can now enjoy two new interior colors, Sterling Gray and Saddle Tan with Prestige, Premier and Platinum interior levels. These new color offerings offer an enhanced appearance, commensurate with Peterbilt standards of styling and quality.

Enhanced comfort features of the Model 579 include updated Auto Start/Stop technology on the Peterbilt SmartAir No-Idle Sleeper Air Conditioning System on Model 579 tractors equipped with 72” or 80” sleepers. The system can optionally provide higher engine idle charging with idle rates as high as 900 RPM for quick charging power.

Another comfort-focused design is the all-new larger sleeper window that provides several benefits to customers including improved comfort, increased ventilation and improved aerodynamics. The new 22-inch x 24-inch sleeper window provides a tilt style opening increasing air flow and natural light throughout the interior.

