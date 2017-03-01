Paul Whitaker, Powertrain and Technical Director, AVL confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Paul Whitaker, Powertrain and Technical Director, AVL has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Paul is currently Powertrain and Technical Director at AVL Powertrain Engineering with responsibility for engines, transmissions and powertrain electrification.

Paul Whitaker graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering Honors degree in Automobile Engineering in 1995 from the University of Bolton in the UK.

Following graduation, his career began with Ricardo in the UK working on the development of gasoline direct injection combustion systems. In 1999 he moved to the US to lead the development of gasoline direct injection variants of the GM High Feature V6 Engine. In 2007 he moved to AVL Powertrain Engineering Inc. to lead AVL’s gasoline engine activities in the US.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

To register for this event, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/fuel-economy-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.