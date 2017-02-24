Paul Nahra, Director of Advanced Engine Engineering & Future Trends, BorgWarner confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Paul Nahra, Director of Advanced Engine Engineering & Future Trends, BorgWarner has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Paul Nahra joined BorgWarner’s Advanced Engineering Group in May 2013. He is currently Director of Advanced Engine Engineering and Future Trends for BorgWarner.

Prior to joining BorgWarner, Paul held several management positions at General Motors, including Gasoline Engine Controls Manager, and Enterprise Resource and Planning Manager. During his five years at GM, he also led the development of several combustion systems. Earlier in his career, Paul spent nine years at DaimlerChrysler working in combustion engineering, systems engineering, advanced engine engineering and advanced powertrain engineering.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

