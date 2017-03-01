Paul Eichenberg, Managing Director, Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Paul Eichenberg, Managing Director, Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Paul Eichenberg has had 25 years working with Fortune 500 automotive suppliers, most notably eight years as the global VP of Corporate Development and Strategy for Magna Powertrain & Magna Electronics. As the Chief Strategist, Paul oversaw all strategic planning, product management and merger and acquisition activities. During his tenure at Magna, Paul successfully repositioned the business to focus on technologies for the optimization of the internal combustion engine, EV/Hybrid technologies, ADAS, and autonomous vehicles.

Paul manages his own automotive consulting firm called Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting. Paul’s clients include hedge funds, investment banks, private equity investors and automotive suppliers.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

