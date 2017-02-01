Paul Asel, Managing Partner, Nokia Growth Partners confirmed for Connected Car California

Paul Asel, Managing Partner, Nokia Growth Partners has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Paul is Managing Partner of Nokia Growth Partners (NGP) and has more than 25 years of investment experience across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Paul was an early investor in several $1B+ exits, including UCWeb and Ganji, the two largest technology acquisitions in China. Other successful exits include KongZhong, DQ Entertainment, Morpho, Madhouse.

He has been engaged in acquisitions and IPOs valued cumulatively at over $25 billion.

He is currently focused on NGP’s investments in the US and Asia in the mobile, IOT, auto sectors.

Paul is currently on the Boards of CityMaps, Gigwalk, Intermedia, Whistle, Workfusion and Zubie. Prior to NGP, Paul was responsible for technology investments in Asia at the International Finance Corporation.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car California will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

