Parker engineers meet to boost innovation

Passion, focus, and the entrepreneurial mindset are key features in Parker’s desire to create value for our customers through innovative products and system solutions.

“I do not think there is any thrill that can go through the human heart like that felt by the inventor as he sees some creation of the brain unfolding to success… such emotions make a man forget food, sleep, friends, love, everything,” said Nikola Tesla, historical engineer and inventor.

That’s the sentiment we want our engineers to feel when they see their solutions in action in a customer application. To boost innovation, initiate further collaboration, and improve our R&D processes; 80 Parker engineers from different parts of the business, met recently in Sweden to gain new insights about innovation and network.

Parker Vice President – Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Craig Maxwell, presented during the day, giving his view on what has made Parker the #1 Motion & Control company and what is needed for future development.

“We have fantastic engineers but the challenge for a big company is to keep the entrepreneurial spirit over time. We want our engineers to have the spirit of a pirate and the execution of a Navy Seal,” noted Maxwell.

The theme of the workshop: “Effectively Run the Business & At the same Time Reinvent It!” is a challenge currently facing many companies. The engineers shared best practices and new projects that they are currently working on. One thing is certain, the future looks promising with many interesting projects in the pipeline.

“It was an interesting day that put perspective to the meaning of innovation and how it could be practically developed in our business, but also gave us an insight and reflection from our management team on their view of innovation and our capabilities. Lastly, but probably the far most important, it was a great day to widen our internal network,” offered Johan Magnusson, project engineer, Parker Sweden.

Get to know Parker Sweden

Operations in Sweden represent Parker’s Hydraulics, Fluid Connectors, and Automation Groups with sales & applications engineering support.

With manufacturing and development units in the western part of Sweden and sales offices and distributors from Ystad in the south to Kiruna in the north, we are present throughout the whole country.

Some products that are developed and manufactured in Sweden are electronic controls, mobile valves, piston pumps, cylinders and quick couplings.

