Panasonic Automotive and IBM partner to develop cognitive vehicle infotainment system with Watson

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America today announced the introduction of the Panasonic Cognitive Infotainment platform designed to provide OEMs and fleet providers a set of cognitive vehicle solutions combining Panasonic’s market leading infotainment expertise with IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) Watson and cloud technologies.

The platform leverages Watson cognitive capabilities, including deep natural language processing and understanding, to answer questions and provide recommendations as well as directions while en route. The platform also introduces e-commerce capabilities for convenient in-vehicle purchases to make the most of a driver’s time, as well as possible future cognitive driving solutions that monitor the vehicle condition for safer driving.

At CES 2017, Panasonic Automotive will demonstrate how the Panasonic Cognitive Infotainment conducts an e-Commerce transaction with a quick service restaurant. In a step-by-step demonstration, CES attendees will see how a meal order can be verbally placed through the infotainment system, paid for from the car and timed for more precise pickup while still driving to the restaurant.

“Panasonic Automotive was looking to push the boundaries of what in-vehicle infotainment systems might mean to tech-savvy and time-crunched travelers when we approached IBM,” said Tom Gebhardt, President, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. “Working together, we are creating an enhanced set of cognitive capabilities that can give drivers and passengers a superior, more accurate, just-in-time in-vehicle experience while allowing them to keep mobile.”

This new platform is designed in collaboration with both Panasonic Systems Company of North America — responsible for more efficient strategic retail business systems — and IBM, leveraging the company’s cognitive technology via its Watson APIs. Panasonic Automotive is building on Bluemix, IBM’s cloud platform, which enables access to Watson APIs including Conversation, Natural Language Classifier, Text to Speech, Speech to Text and Personality Insights. Bluemix will also enable Panasonic to integrate weather and Twitter data into their solutions to showcase additional insights into the vehicle experience.

“Our partnership with Panasonic Automotive will enable a greatly enhanced driving experience,” said David Miller, General Manager, Global Industrial Sector. “Vehicles integrated with the Panasonic Cognitive Infotainment system hold the potential for new industry breakthroughs that provide an intelligent, personal assistant inside the car.”

The PCI technology will be on display at CES 2017 in the new Chrysler Portal Virtual Concept at the Panasonic booth and also displayed at IBM’s Client Center at the Venetian Hotel.

