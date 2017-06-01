P Kaniappan, Managing Director, WABCO India confirmed for HD Truck Pune

P Kaniappan, Managing Director, WABCO India has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Mr. P Kaniappan was appointed Managing Director, WABCO India in July 2014. Prior to this, he led WABCO in the strategic growth market of India as Whole-time Director following the company’s acquisition of a majority stake in the brakes division of Sundaram Clayton.

Mr. Kaniappan started his career as a graduate engineer trainee at Sundaram Clayton’s moped division, which later became a part of TVS Motor Company.

In 1992, he joined the Sundaram Clayton brakes division and held various management roles of increasing responsibility within the brakes business.

He later moved to the foundry division as the business head. In 2001, he became the operations head of the brakes business and later became President (Operations).

Mr. P Kaniappan was ranked amongst the top 100 and Best CEOs in 2016 by Business Today (BT) magazine.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

