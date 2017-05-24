Overview of Honda Exhibit at CES ASIA 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that “Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem” will be the theme for its exhibition at CES Asia 2017, the consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow to be held in Shanghai, China from June 7 through 9, 2017. With this exhibition, Honda will further accelerate its open innovation efforts that utilize AI, big data and robotics technologies to provide new value to enhance the quality of people’s lives.

The variety of items on display at the Honda booth will include: 1) Honda NeuV, a concept car of an EV commuter equipped with AI technology called an “emotion engine*1”, as well as an automated driving function; 2) Honda Riding Assist, a concept motorcycle that applies Honda’s original balance control technology amassed through robotics research; 3) UNI-CUB β personal mobility device equipped with ROS (Robot Operating System) compatible API*2 which made it possible to operate the device remotely; 4) the “Safe Swarm” concept, Honda’s proposal to realize smooth traffic flow using connected car technologies*3; as well as 5) a planned production model of LiB-AID E500, a portable battery inverter power source.

Honda will hold a press conference at 11:30 am (local time) on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Honda booth within the venue of CES ASIA. At this press conference, Tsutomu Wakitani, Operating Officer of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. and the head of the new R&D Center X, will deliver a presentation about the future Honda is envisioning as well as the direction that Honda will take with its open innovation efforts.

*1The “emotion engine” is a set of AI technologies developed by cocoro SB Corp., which enable machines to artificially generate their own emotions

*2API – Application Program Interface

*3Internet-connected and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication automotive technologies

