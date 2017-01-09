One-of-a-kind order kit lets owners get in touch with their Ford GT dream car — piece by piece

To assist customers in personalizing their all-new Ford GT, Ford Performance is providing them with a unique order kit. Approved applicants will receive a kit that allows them to physically piece together every aspect of their all-new supercar – everything from paint colors, wheel options, caliper colors, interior material samples and racing stripes.

The Ford GT design team has gone well beyond the traditional online build site, developing miniaturized, abstract pieces for each kit employing the same advanced materials used throughout the car’s interior – including carbon fiber and a latch identical to that found on the Ford GT race car. Swatches of each interior theme are included, featuring the same high-quality leather and Alcantara that will accent the cabin of the all-new Ford GT.

Each order kit features eight exterior color samples with removable stripes that can be interchanged, showcasing the multiple options available. It has scaled-down replica wheels, with different colored calipers among the choices for the exterior.

“The Ford GT ordering kit is a critical piece in the purchase process,” said Henry Ford III, global marketing manager, Ford Performance. “This high-quality kit is a hands-on tool for Ford GT customers to enhance their ordering experience. Authentic colors, finishes and materials will provide them an intimate, tactile way to discern the multitude of choices to configure their ideal supercar.”

The order kit case features a concave space near the latch where owners can place a replica VIN plate that matches their Ford GT. After a customer’s order is serialized, a replica plate will be made and sent to each new owner.

Watch a Ford GT concierge explain more details about the order kit here. For a collection of photos of the kit, please click here.

