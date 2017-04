NXP Semiconductors announces the timing of the release of first quarter 2017 results

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced it will release its first quarter 2017 financial results after the close of extended trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

NXP will not hold an earnings call nor provide forward guidance for the second quarter of 2017 due to the pending acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm.

