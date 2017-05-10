NXP introduces RAIN RFID solutions with higher security for emerging inventory management and smart city applications

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), a provider of RAIN RFID technology, today announced it has expanded its portfolio of secure RAIN RFID products with the UCODE DNA Track and UCODE DNA City Tag ICs for inventory and supply chain management as well as smart city applications. The new UCODE DNA tags combine long-range UHF technology with higher security to deliver on NXP’s commitment to support the accelerated adoption of secure RAIN technology in the areas of logistics operations as well as smart city applications such as transport ticketing, event management and access control in the interconnected system infrastructures to help communities and services better serve their customers.

“Our customers want RAIN RFID solutions that provide more operational efficiency without compromising security to drive better customer experiences, streamline processes and enable more cost savings,” said Mahdi Mekic, marketing director for RAIN RFID at NXP. “These ICs are designed to deliver reliable long-range identification and secure authentication. Specifically, UCODE DNA Track can enhance inventory and supply chain management use cases with cryptographic authentication to protect brands and fight fraud. With UCODE DNA City, solution providers who are offering systems based on contactless cards in a variety of smart city applications can upgrade their existing offering to include longer-range capability which can then open the door to more services and convenience for consumers.”

“With the introduction of the new NXP UCODE DNA Track, we are able to offer to our customers an integrated solution, traceability and authentication,” said Francesco Pirola of LAB ID srl. “The new product helps optimize production, logistics processes and enhances visibility of goods to reduce ‘out of stock’ situations. At the same time, it is an ‘all-in-one’ solution that includes authenticity and brand protection which is needed to address today’s growing problem of brand fraud.”

“With NXP’s new UCODE DNA Track, we are very pleased to be able to further expand our enhanced product and solution portfolio to important markets and new applications. The latest addition to the UCODE family ideally complements our offerings to support our customers in their migration to higher security in long-range read performance applications,” said Peter Walendy, Senior Vice President Sales at Smartrac. “Many RAIN RFID use cases like supply chain and inventory management can be easily supplemented to help strengthen brand protection and fraud prevention.”

“We are proud to partner with NXP to introduce the latest member of the RAIN RFID security chip product family — PRELAM with UCODE DNA City, for contactless card and ticket applications. The long-range capability and privacy based on cryptographic security (128-bit AES key and an AES digital core) will enable us to bring increased convenience to various smart city use cases such as hands-free access, crowd management and ease of registration at events. Users will receive better consumer experience and satisfaction,” said Daniel Lim, Head of Business Line Transport, Smartrac Secure Identity & Transactions at Linxens Group.

See NXP Technologies in Action at RFID Journal Live! from May 9-11 in Phoenix

Visit NXP during RFID Journal Live! at Booth 804. See the new UCODE family of products, including the latest UCODE 8 in action, and interact with other innovative demonstrations.

