NXP and Google Cloud use new Cloud IoT Core to extend reach and performance of Android Things

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced that its Android Things platform supports the new Google Cloud IoT Core, a fully managed service that allows users to easily and securely connect and manage devices at a global scale. The Cloud IoT Core includes various Google services that unlock the value of real-time IoT data for smart city initiatives and deployments.

“Cloud IoT Core was designed to simplify digital transformation by helping customers leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics and machine learning capabilities and act on insights, in real time, from operational data that was previously inaccessible,” said Adam Massey, Director, Strategic Technology Partners at Google Cloud. “By working with industry leaders like NXP, we are expanding the surface of innovation to help more customers realize the value of connected devices for their businesses.”

Developed in early partnership with Google, the NXP Android Things platform features an i.MX applications processor to enable cost-effective, feature-rich functionality to a broad group of developers, makers and OEMs. The platform was designed to enable rapid development of affordable, connected, Android-based IoT devices. Now with Google Cloud IoT Core, enterprise and city developers can utilize NXP’s platform to help create a smart, interconnected system of devices that are securely managed and provisioned through the Google Cloud in a city-wide deployment.

“Driving smart experiences at a large scale requires an ecosystem of advanced end node devices that seamlessly and securely connect with one another,” said Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager of the microcontroller business line at NXP. “Supporting the new Google Cloud IoT Core empowers developers to create devices with more reach, security, awareness, and capability that is demanded by the IoT market.”

The Google Cloud IoT Core includes services such as Pub/Sub, Dataflow, Bigtable, BigQuery, and Data Studio to provide a complete solution for collecting, processing, analyzing, and visualizing IoT data in real time to support improved operational efficiency. Key features of the new Cloud IoT Core solution:

End-to-end security – Enable end-to-end security using certificate-based authentication and TLS; devices running Android Things or ones supporting the Cloud IoT Core security requirements can deliver full stack security.

Out-of-box data Insights – Use downstream analytic systems by integrating with Google Big Data Analytics and ML services.

Serverless infrastructure: Scale instantly without limits using horizontal scaling on Google’s serverless platform.

Role-level data control – Apply IAM roles to devices to control access to devices and data.

Automatic device deployment – Use REST APIs to automatically manage the registration, deployment and operation of devices at scale.

NXP Android Things Platform

Powered by the i.MX 6UL and i.MX7D applications processors, the PICO-iMX 6UL/7D boards from TechNexion and the Argon i.MX 6UL board from VVDN Technologies speed development and time to market for IoT products. All three boards have been qualified and tested by Google to run Android Things at optimal performance. For more information, please visit www.nxp.com/AndroidThings and https://developer.android.com/things/index.html.

