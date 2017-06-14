nuTonomy named technology pioneer by World Economic Forum

nuTonomy, the leading developer of state-of-the-art software for self-driving cars, today announced that it has been named a 2017 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. The company has pioneered a complete technical solution for autonomous driving in complex urban environments, including software for perception, mapping, decision-making, and vehicle teleoperation.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers program each year recognizes early-stage companies from around the world for their potential to significantly impact business and society through new technologies. With this honor, nuTonomy joins such notable past pioneers as Twitter, Google, Airbnb, Blockchain, Dropbox, and Kickstarter.

nuTonomy CEO and co-founder, Karl Iagnemma, said, “It’s an honor to be selected as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer for working to change the fundamentals of mobility. This inspiring recognition confirms the progress nuTonomy is making in tackling the most difficult challenge in self-driving cars: urban driving.”

The 2017 Technology Pioneers were chosen from among hundreds of applicants by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact, working prototype, viability, and leadership. Additional information about this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers17.

nuTonomy’s sophisticated software and sensor system can be installed on any automobile make or model to produce a fully autonomous vehicle (AV). The company plans to launch the world’s first commercial AV mobility-on-demand service in 2018 in Singapore. In 2016, nuTonomy became the first company in the world to test its AV mobility-on-demand service during a public trail in Singapore. nuTonomy has been testing its self-driving cars on public roads in the Seaport section of Boston, MA since early 2017.

Earlier this month nuTonomy and Lyft forged a strategic R&D partnership focused on understanding and optimizing the end-to-end experience of passengers in autonomous vehicles. Through the partnership, the companies will gather valuable research and insights into all aspects of ensuring a passenger’s comfort and safety during an AV ride – from routing and booking to the performance of the driving system and how it interacts and communicates with the rider.

nuTonomy also has a non-exclusive strategic partnership with Groupe PSA, one of the largest automobile manufacturers in Europe, to seamlessly integrate its AV system into Peugeot 3008 vehicles for on-road testing. In addition to Groupe PSA, nuTonomy has partnered with four other OEMs to test its system on different car platforms: Renault, Mitsubishi, Lincoln, and Land Rover.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.