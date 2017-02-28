Nuance Recognized as Industry Leader in Intelligent Customer Engagement Solutions Powered by AI, Honored for Innovation & Excellence at The 2017 Stevie Awards

Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced that it has been named a winner across eight categories for innovation and excellence at The 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Nuance emerged as a leader from more than 2,300 companies nominated, reinforcing the Company’s leadership in delivering intelligent omni-channel customer service engagements that draw upon Nuance’s unparalleled leadership and expertise in voice, natural language understanding and artificial intelligence (AI).

During the February 24th Gala held in Las Vegas, Nuance and its customers were awarded in eight categories for creating innovative, natural, and personalized experiences for their consumers. These technologies simplify the way in which consumers interact with businesses and include solutions across IVR (voice/phone), Web, Mobile and messaging platforms.

Nuance and its customers were honored with the following 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service:

Nuance’s Nina – Gold, Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year. Nina was introduced by Nuance more than 4 years ago as one of the first virtual assistants for customer service to span speech and text capabilities across web and mobile channels. Since that time, Nina has evolved to deliver AI-powered self-service as well as human-assisted service that leverages common tools to operate like a central cognitive brain and can be deployed across all of the channels consumers use. Leveraged by large organizations around the globe, Nina consistently delivers both a superior customer experience and tangible business results.

Nuance’s Conversational IVR and the City of Dallas – Silver, Innovation in Customer Service (Other Service Industries). The City of Dallas incorporated Nuance’s natural language understanding (NLU) into the Dallas311 phone system. The system, coined “Easy Speak,” provides Dallas residents with quick and easy access to important City resources – all through natural, conversational dialogue.

Nuance’s Live Chat & Esurance – Silver, Customer Service Success (Financial Service Industries). To modernize its online customer engagement, Esurance partnered with Nuance (TouchCommerce at the time) to create a professional, friendly and efficient chat experience that creates trust in the Esurance brand and maximizes sales of the highest quality to the business, while maintaining a relevant and transparent experience for the customer.

Nuance’s Voice Biometrics and TalkTalk – Silver, Innovation in Customer Service (Telecommunications Industries). To ensure the security of its customers, TalkTalk deployed voice biometrics technology provided by Nuance to improve the customer experience in its automated phone system. Now, TalkTalk customers can use the sound of their voice to easily and securely confirm their identity when calling in for services.

Nuance’s Nina and USAA – Silver, Innovation in Customer Service (Financial Service Industries). Nuance’s Nina provides USAA members with immediate, human-like support and answers to their most critical needs such as activating cards, changing a PIN, adding travel notifications, and reporting lost or stolen cards. The virtual assistant technology leverages natural language understanding and artificial intelligence to provide a truly proactive and personalized experience.

Nuance Transcription Engine – Silver, New Contact Center Solution. Nuance Transcription Engine (NTE) is a powerful, fast and accurate engine that can quickly transform massive amounts of recorded audio into actionable assets, across a wide range of industries. With NTE, Nuance can support the transcription needs of a wide range of organizations and applications including freeform audio in Enterprises, broadcast media, and analytics among others.

Nuance’s Nina and Swedbank – Bronze, Best Use of Technology in Customer Service. Swedbank partnered with Nuance to deploy Nina, the intelligent virtual assistant, to enhance the Web experience for customers. With Nina, customers can simply type their questions in order to find answers or identify the financial services that are best suited for their needs.

Nuance Transcription Engine and Oi – Bronze, Innovation in Customer Service (Telecommunications Industries). Oi, one of the largest Telecoms in Brazil, has partnered with Nuance to use speech recognition and transcription services that leverage artificial intelligence to better understand customer needs and preferences. Unlocking these valuable insights allows Oi visibility into Voice of the Customer Data, and the opportunity to ensure optimal customer satisfaction.

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted – sales, business development and customer service – to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

“We are honored to receive such wonderful accolades for the cutting edge technologies that Nuance continues to pioneer, alongside our forward-thinking customers,” said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager, Enterprise Division, Nuance. “Through our expertise in natural language understanding and AI, we are proud to enable our customers to deliver intelligent and natural experiences that consumers enjoy.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.