Nuance receives #1 combined rating among Enterprise Intelligent Assistant vendors in newly-published Opus Research report

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it has received the highest combined rating amongst Intelligent Assistant and bot vendors in the newly-published report by Opus Research, “Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants.”* Nuance outscored all other Intelligent Assistant (IA) and bot vendors that were evaluated and ranked highest for its intelligent virtual assistant, underscoring Nuance’s leadership in the industry. Nuance brings a unique omni-channel customer engagement platform to the table that combines the best in self- and assisted-service, enabling a seamless collaboration between human agents and artificially-intelligent virtual assistants to drive better customer service outcomes.

In the February 2017 report, Opus Research addresses the importance and value of a virtual assistant/bot strategy for enterprises, stating “successful IA implementations reduce operating costs while improving customer experience and customer satisfaction scores by automating the handling of routine queries and optimizing person-to-person for both agent and customer when interactions require a human touch.” Drawing attention to the rapid IA adoption, “Opus foresees explosive growth of the industry poised to blast through $1 billion in 2016, on the way to $4.5 billion globally by 2021.”

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the current IA and bot solution provider landscape with special focus on vendors offering “enterprise-grade” solutions. Included within is a solution provider comparison chart to help decision-makers evaluate how current enterprise solutions fulfill the requirements of IA. Using a rating system based on Gold, Silver, and Bronze, Opus Research assesses each vendor’s product offerings across seven different criteria, including: Automated Learning, Process Automation, Human Involvement, Analytics & Reporting, Multi-Channel, Track Record, and Affordability/Speed to Deploy. Nuance is awarded a Gold standing in six out of seven categories, the highest combined rating amongst all of the vendors that were evaluated.

“The report provides tools and a framework for decision makers to compare the leading solutions providers according to criteria that have direct impact on customer experience and operational efficiencies,” explained Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. “This is especially important as Enterprise Intelligent Assistants grow into their role as focal point in omni-channel self-service.”

“It is a great honor to be recognized as the highest ranked provider of virtual assistants by Opus Research,” said Robert Weideman, general manager and executive vice president, Enterprise Division, Nuance. “Nina was introduced by Nuance more than four years ago as one of the first virtual assistants for customer service based on our ongoing work in artificial intelligence and since that time we have innovated alongside the world’s leading brands to deliver the intelligent, personalized, and engaging service that consumers expect.”

Nina leverages Nuance’s unparalleled technology leadership and expertise in voice, NLU, conversational dialogue and advanced resolution techniques to deliver a compelling, omni-channel, self- and assisted- customer service experience for the consumer and the enterprise. Nuance Nina has been adopted globally by large organizations such as Australian Taxation Office, Coca-Cola, Domino’s, Garanti Bank, ING Netherlands, IP Australia, Jetstar, Swedbank, Tangerine Bank, USAA, and Windstream.

To view a sample or purchase a copy of the report, click here. For more information about Nuance’s Nina, please click here.

