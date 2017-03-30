NTN exhibits at the 15th China International Machine Tool Show “CIMT 2017”

NTN will run a booth at the 15th China International Machine Tool Show “CIMT 2017.”

Exhibits such as products and technology for machine tools will be shown that include the precision roller bearings for machine tools ULTAGE* series products under the theme of “Navigate your future-NTN ULTAGE.”

We will be introducing the characteristic function and construction of the machine tool main spindle small high speed angular contact ball bearings and the machine tool main spindle bearing with air cooling spacer from the ULTAGE series of products in addition to providing an explanation using video of the mechanism and features of products such as how base oil is supplied to the eco-friendly air-oil lubricated bearing.

Furthermore, visitors will be able to experience the chain of flow for the bearing technical calculation system for machine tool spindles by inputting data at a computer and then obtaining the results in a short time. In addition, we will also introduce NTN’s proprietary technology such as sliding material exclusive for machine tools from composite material products.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.

* ULTAGE is the name for NTN’s new generation of the world’s highest standard of bearing series, and expresses the “ULTIMATE” performance on any type of “STAGE.”

