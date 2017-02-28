NSK’s Rolling Bearings for Industrial Machinery Catalog wins the Executive Committee Honorable Mention at the 58th National Catalog Exhibition

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) today announced that the 2016 edition of its Rolling Bearings for Industrial Machinery catalog (in Japanese only) has won the 2017 Executive Committee Honorable Mention at the 58th National Catalog Exhibition sponsored by the Japan Federation of Printing Industries and Fuji Sankei Business-i.

For many years NSK had introduced general bearing products in its Rolling Bearings catalog. Then in the spring of 2016, NSK released the new Rolling Bearings for Industrial Machinery catalog, adding the high-performance standard NSKHPS TM series of bearings along with other industrial-use bearings to satisfy the needs of customers in the aftermarket parts and maintenance markets. The catalog expanded descriptions of products, information for technical calculations, and maintenance information along with easy-to-find information on products specialized for specific industrial machinery applications such as railways, wind power generation, and steelmaking facilities. Because expanded information necessitated more pages, an index for easy searching was also included.

NSK is striving to contribute to society by providing catalogs with products and information that are easy to use for customers in a wide range of industries.

