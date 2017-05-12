NSK welcomes visitors to VANZ 2017

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) announced that it will exhibit its products and technologies at VANZ 2017, to be held at Novotel Rotorua Lakeside (Rotorua, New Zealand) from May 16 to May 18, 2017.

Summary of the Exhibition

VANZ (Vibrations Association of New Zealand) is an association formed as a focus group on reliability engineering principles. The association has strong support from the leading manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure business throughout New Zealand and Australia where the exchange of technologies and ideas is facilitated. This event is a conference run by the association, at which key CEO, Managing Directors and key business representatives, along with the top reliability focused engineers such as those from Fonterra attend.

NSK as a manufacturer provides an exhibit for the delegates to come and discuss their problematic issues. NSK will exhibit key solution products such as NSKHPS, Molded-OilTM and ES1 Stainless Steel bearings. NSK will be presenting an insight into bearing failure analysis, and how understanding this, can improve reliability.

View full press release here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.