NSK welcomes visitors to Smart Sensing 2017

NSK Ltd. today announced that it will exhibit its technologies at Smart Sensing 2017*, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo) from Wednesday, June 7 to Friday, June 9.

At this exhibition, NSK will introduce Colorful-designed dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) for the first time that can be utilized as a power source for sensor network terminals.

Smart Sensing is a one-of-a-kind expo in Japan hosted by the JTB Communication Design, Inc. that features sensing technology, and services for constructing IoT system.



Features of NSK’s DSSC Panel

DSSC is different from mainstream silicon and compound semiconductor solar cells in that they can contribute to hue and design. For example, if interiors or stained glasses are produced with DSSC, sensor network terminals for Internet of Things can work with the power generated by them.

NSK developed this new electrolyte, which has a greater level of transparency than conventional units, by applying electrochemical technology fostered through its development of material technology and organic material technology fostered through the development of lubrication technology. It then applied these technologies in the development of electrolyte for DSSC. In addition, we discovered the new fabrication method of DSSC which is different from conventional panel structure and dyeing method.

NSK has thus made it possible to fabricate Colorful-designed DSSCs for use as a power source for sensor network terminals.

Major Exhibits

NSK will demonstrate Colorful-designed DSSCs for the first time that can be utilized as a power source for sensor network terminals.

