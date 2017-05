NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) announced that it exhibits its products and technologies at Expomafe Fair, to be held at São Paulo Expo (São Paulo, Brazil) from May, 9 to May, 13, 2017. The event is considered the biggest in Latin American in the machine tools and industrial automation segments.

