NSK establishes the NSK Scholarship Foundation

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) announced that it has established the NSK Scholarship Foundation as a way to support the education of future generations.

NSK established the NSK Scholarship Foundation to celebrate its 100th anniversary in November 2016. The foundation’s activities are based on NSK’s mission statement─contributing to a safer, smoother society and helping protect the global environment, and strengthening relationships between people throughout the world. Activities will also be guided by the NSK Vision 2026 “Setting the Future in Motion,” as well as NSK’s determination to continue to deliver new value to customers and the broader society. The goal of the foundation is to provide advanced educational opportunities to young people who will lead the way in the next generation on global issues such as conflict, hunger, climate change, and protection of the environment.

