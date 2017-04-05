NSK develops the world’s first Cold Forming Technology for Electric Power Steering shafts

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) today announced that it has developed a method using proprietary cold forming technology for manufacturing electric power steering (EPS) components that are safer, more reliable, and lighter, which in turn improves fuel efficiency in automobiles. NSK is planning for growing global sales of these shafts, especially for compact and medium-sized cars that require higher fuel efficiency.

Development background of this method

Global warming measures are a worldwide topic of concern. As such, the fuel efficiency of automobiles, which are the foundation of everyday transportation, is in need of constant improvement. EPS systems are one of the critical components to achieving better fuel efficiency. In response to this need, NSK focused its development on an EPS system that achieves high environmental performance for fuel efficiency through a lighter, more compact design, while maintaining safety performance.

Features of this method

NSK will globally apply this method to its EPS systems for compact and medium-sized cars.

Lighter weight means better power and resource savings

Improved safety and security

Less CO2 emissions during manufacturing (with the elimination of welding)

NSK is committed to applying cutting-edge technologies to improve the safety, environmental performance, and comfort of automobiles. NSK is also determined to grow the global revenue of its steering products by improving the products themselves while expanding local procurement and local production.

Applications of this method

NSK will globally apply this method to its EPS systems for compact and medium-sized cars.

Lighter weight means better power and resource savings

Improved safety and security

Less CO2 emissions during manufacturing (with the elimination of welding)

NSK is committed to applying cutting-edge technologies to improve the safety, environmental performance, and comfort of automobiles. NSK is also determined to grow the global revenue of its steering products by improving the products themselves while expanding local procurement and local production.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.