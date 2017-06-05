NSK develops pawl-type one-way clutch

The new one-way clutch is applicable to the lubricant-free environment connecting the engine and transaxle in a hybrid system. It functions to prevent reverse rotation of the engine when a two-motor hybrid car is operating as an EV. In addition, when the engine is running, it reduces drag torque by 90 % when idle running, contributing to improved fuel economy. NSK expects global annual sales of this product to reach 2 billion yen by 2022.

Recent years have seen tighter fuel economy regulations, global improvements in fuel economy due to regulations in each country, and the introduction of new energy vehicles (EVs and PHVs). Efforts have been made to reduce the amount of lubricating oil and drag torque* in order to improve the fuel economy in vehicle power trains. This trend created the need for a one-way clutch that could be used in a lubricant-free environment and could reduce drag torque during idle running. Conventional sprag-type and roller-type one-way clutches require lubrication, and since they transmit power by friction, reducing their size and drag torque was an issue.

NWC has developed a pawl-type one-way clutch that functions as a mechanical clutch with a new configuration that can be used without lubrication and that reduces drag torque while idle running.

*Drag torque: Loss associated with dragging

Product features