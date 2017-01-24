NSK announces improved high-reliability low-torque ball bearings for CVTs

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) today announced that it has improved its popular high-reliability low-torque ball bearings for continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), which were first introduced in July 2011. These bearings contribute to enhanced reliability and fuel efficiency for CVTs. With the new release, they have been given a new name to reflect the improvements: High-Reliability Low-Torque BELTOP 8 Bearings.

Ever since hitting the market in 2011, this product has received high praise from NSK customers around the world for the six original and superior functions it offers as a CVT bearing, which are listed below. It is now an even better product, with the addition of two new features: a solid lubricant film that prevents housing abrasion, and a rounded groove shoulder for improved productivity. The new name, High-Reliability Low-Torque BELTOP 8 Bearings, captures the upgrade.

Product Features

Creep-less outer ring specs

Outer/inner rings strengthened by special heat treatment

Balls strengthened by special heat treatment

Plastic cage

Optimized internal specifications

Smaller and lighter bearing design (narrow spec offset groove)

New technologies added with the new product

Solid lubricant film for reduced housing abrasion

Rounded groove shoulder for improved productivity

