Notorious Paris thrill ride ‘C’était un Rendez-Vous’ gets Ford Mustang reboot, with virtual reality and 360 view

It’s a film that has become a legend for petrolheads – a driver racing through the streets of Paris for a date that just can’t wait. Now Ford has given short film “C’était un Rendez-Vous” a very modern reboot with the Mustang, to mark the 40th anniversary of the original 9-minute clip – with 360 views and virtual reality technology.

Watch it here: https://youtu.be/BpKYid_Gm5M

The original 1976 movie, created by French film maker Claude Lelouch, captured an audacious drive through Paris in the early hours of the morning. For “Re-Rendez-Vous”, Mustang is the star. Conceived by GTB (Ford’s WPP global agency) in partnership with Lelouch, “Re-Rendez-Vous” follows a similar route past landmarks that includes the Arc de Triomphe, Sacré Cœur Basilica, and Montmarte. For the remake, the driver is a woman.

Lelouch achieved Oscar success for the 1966 movie “A Man and a Woman”, in which the main character drove a white Mustang in the Monte Carlo rally.

“I had goose bumps watching ‘C’etait un Rendez-Vous’ forty years later in virtual reality. At the time, my movie was about the feeling of freedom and the pleasure driving generates,” Lelouch said. “I knew that Ford would do more than just a tribute to the original in this new version. I am delighted to see the Mustang again and to close the loop fifty years after ‘A Man and a Woman’”.

Perfectly recreating the main aspects of the route was a challenge. Some roads have long since disappeared. Due for release later this month, “Re-Rendez-Vous” will first air online and can be viewed in 360 on mobile devices or using a virtual reality headset. There are plans for the film to be shown online via an expandable banner – a virtual reality first.

“Mustang is a symbol of the freedom and thrill of driving. Recreating Lelouch’s cult short film ‘C’etait un Rendez-Vous’ was the perfect way to capture this spirit for a new audience,” said Anthony Ireson, director, Marketing Communications, Ford of Europe.

The Ford Mustang in the new clip is a 5.0-litre V8 fastback. The iconic car is also available as a convertible, and with a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine. Almost 25,000 cars have been sold and ordered in Europe, since the model was launched here in 2015.

