North America and China sales help Jaguar Land Rover achieve strong global results in January

Strong sales across North America and China helped Jaguar Land Rover achieve its strongest global January sales to date, selling 47,693 vehicles, up 4% year-on-year. The month’s performance was driven by improved sales of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the Range Rover Sport and the Jaguar F-PACE.

Jaguar Land Rover delivered solid retail sales growth across many of its key regions year-on-year: North America up 29%, China up 14% and the UK up 3%. Europe and other overseas markets were down for the month.

Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director said: “Impressive performances across North America and China have boosted our sales this month, helping us to achieve record January results. Collectively, these two key markets have achieved almost 23,000 sales.

Land Rover sales are set to strengthen in the coming months, as the all-new Discovery hits global dealerships.”

Jaguar recorded its best ever January, delivering 13,949 vehicles, up 76% on the previous year, reflecting continued success of the F-PACE and the XF.

Land Rover sold 33,744 vehicles in January, down 11% due to the run-out of the previous generation Discovery. The best-seller for the month was the Discovery Sport, retailing 10,454 vehicles, up 10% year-on-year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.