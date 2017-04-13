Nokian Tyres will publish its interim report January-March 2017 on May 3, 2017

Nokian Tyres will publish its interim report January-March 2017 on May 3, 2017 at 8.00 a.m. Finnish time. After publication, the stock exchange release and presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.nokiantyres.com/interim-reports.

The result presentation for analysts and media will be held on May 3, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki). Interim President and CEO Andrei Pantioukhov will present the interim report and answer questions from the audience.

The presentation can be listened through audiocast via internet at www.nokiantyres.com/resultinfo-Q1-2017 starting at 10 a.m.

The event can also be attended via conference call. Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

FI: +358 9 81710495

UK: +44 20 31940552

SE: +46 8 56642702

US: +1 855 7161597

An audio file of the event will be available on the company’s website later same day.

Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen, tel. +358 10 401 7940

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.