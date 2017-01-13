Nokian Tyres will publish its 2016 Financial Statement Release on February 2, 2017

Nokian Tyres will publish its 2016 Financial Statement Release on February 2, 2017 at 8.00 a.m. Finnish time. After publication, the press release and presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.nokiantyres.com/interim-reports.

The result presentation for analysts and media will be held on February 2, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki). Interim President and CEO Andrei Pantioukhov will present the result 2016 and answer questions from the audience.

The presentation can be listened through audiocast via internet at www.nokiantyres.com/resultinfo-Q4-2016 starting at 10 a.m.

The event can also be attended via conference call. Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

FI: +358 9 8171 0495

UK: +44 20 3194 0552

SE: +46 8 5664 2702

US: +1 855 7161 597

An audio file of the event will be available on the company’s website later same day.

The 2016 Annual Report and Annual Financial Report will be published on week 11 at the latest.

