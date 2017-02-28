Nokian Tyres’ summer tyres successful in tests by ADAC, ÖAMTC, TCS and Auto Zeitung

European automotive experts ADAC, ÖAMTC and TCS as well as the Auto Zeitung magazine have published the results of their summer tyre tests. Nokian Line SUV in the dimension 215/65R16 took shared third place in the SUV category, with a “recommendable” rating by the Austrian ÖAMTC and the Swiss TCS as well as “satisfying” by the German ADAC. The testers praise the tyre especially for its behaviour on dry road and in aquaplaning situations.

Nokian Line holds a shared sixth place with a “recommendable” rating at the ÖAMTC and the TCS tests and “satisfying” at the ADAC test for lower mid-range cars in size 195/65R15. In particular, the tyre is complimented for its handling on dry road surface as well as in aquaplaning situations. The tests also acknowledge its low fuel consumption and low wear.

The testers of Auto Zeitung examined summer tyres in the dimension 215/55R17. They rated the Nokian zLine as “very recommendable” and put it on the fifth place. The tyre is described as having brilliant wet handling with very high grip, sporty behaviour and direct steering feedback.

