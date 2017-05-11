Nokian Tyres plc: Shares subscribed with option rights

After February 9, 2017 registered new shares a total of 371,314 Nokian Tyres plc’s shares have been subscribed with the 2013A option rights and a total of 18,399 shares with the 2013B option rights. These option rights are attached to the Nokian Tyres plc’s Option Program of 2013.

New shares have been registered into the Trade Register on May 11, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The share capital will not increase with subscriptions made by 2013 option rights. The entire subscription price of EUR 10,238,862.86 will be entered in the invested unrestricted equity reserve. As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Nokian Tyres plc shares will increase to 136,315,634 shares.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of May 12, 2017.

Identifiers of Nokian Tyres plc’s share after the registration of new shares:

Trading code: NRE1V

ISIN code: FI0009005318

Number of shares: 136,315,634

Share capital: 25,437,906.00 euros

