Nokian Tyres plc: Managers’ transactions

April 13, 2017

Nokian Tyres plc Managers’ transactions April 13, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

The Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc held on April 10, 2017 decided that 50% of the Board’s annual fee be paid in cash and 50% in Company shares. Pursuant to such decision, shares have been acquired as follows to the Chairman of the Board Petteri Walldén:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Walldén, Petteri (Natural Person)
Position: Chairman of the Board
Initial Notification 
Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170412100904_23
Issuer
Name: Nokian Tyres plc
LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40
Transaction details 
Transaction date:  2017-04-11
Venue:  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction:  Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive
Instrument:  Share
ISIN:  FI0009005318
Volume:  1,061
Unit price:  0.00 Euro
Aggregated transactions 
Volume:  1,061
Volume weighted average price:  0.00 Euro
