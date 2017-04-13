Nokian Tyres plc Managers’ transactions April 13, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

The Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc held on April 10, 2017 decided that 50% of the Board’s annual fee be paid in cash and 50% in Company shares. Pursuant to such decision, shares have been acquired as follows to the Chairman of the Board Petteri Walldén:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Walldén, Petteri (Natural Person) Position: Chairman of the Board Initial Notification Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170412100904_23 Issuer Name: Nokian Tyres plc LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40 Transaction details Transaction date : 2017-04-11 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005318 Volum e: 1,061 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,061 Volume weighted average price : 0.00 Euro

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.