Nokian Tyres plc Managers’ transactions April 13, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
The Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc held on April 10, 2017 decided that 50% of the Board’s annual fee be paid in cash and 50% in Company shares. Pursuant to such decision, shares have been acquired as follows to the Chairman of the Board Petteri Walldén:
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Walldén, Petteri (Natural Person)
|Position:
|Chairman of the Board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170412100904_23
|Issuer
|Name:
|Nokian Tyres plc
|LEI:
|743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2017-04-11
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009005318
|Volume:
|1,061
|Unit price:
|0.00 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1,061
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00 Euro