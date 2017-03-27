Nokian Tyres plc: Managers’ transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salmi, Manu (Natural Person) Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170327104911_2 Issuer Name: Nokian Tyres plc LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40 Transaction details Transaction date : 2017-03-23 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Further details: Nokian Tyres stock option 2013B ISIN: FI4000104963 Volume : 2,000 Unit price: 12.10000 Euro Volume : 3,000 Unit price: 12.50000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price : 12.34000 Euro

