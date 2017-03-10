Home > News Releases > Nokian Tyres plc: Managers’ transactions

Nokian Tyres plc: Managers’ transactions

March 10, 2017

Nokian Tyres plc Managers’ Transactions March 10, 2017, 9:45 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salmi, Manu (Natural Person)
Position: Other senior manager
Initial Notification 
Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170310085206_2
Issuer
Name: Nokian Tyres plc
LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40
Transaction details 
Transaction date:  2017-03-07
Venue:  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction:  Disposal
Instrument:  Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Further details: Nokian Tyres stock option 2013B
ISIN:  FI4000104963
Volume:  5,000
Unit price:  12.00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions 
Volume:  5,000
Volume weighted average price:  12.00000 Euro
