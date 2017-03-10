Nokian Tyres plc Managers’ Transactions March 10, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Salmi, Manu (Natural Person)
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170310085206_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Nokian Tyres plc
|LEI:
|743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2017-03-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Further details:
|Nokian Tyres stock option 2013B
|ISIN:
|FI4000104963
|Volume:
|5,000
|Unit price:
|12.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|5,000
|Volume weighted average price:
|12.00000 Euro