Nokian Tyres plc Managers’ Transactions March 7, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Stenberg, Pontus (Natural Person) Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170307093915_8 Issuer Name: Nokian Tyres plc LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40 Transaction details Transaction date : 2017-03-06 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Further details: Nokian Tyres stock option 2013B ISIN: FI4000104963 Volume : 7,500 Unit price: 12.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7,500 Volume weighted average price : 12.00000 Euro

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.