Nokian Tyres applies for listing of stock options 2013C

Nokian Tyres plc applies for listing of stock option rights 2013C of Nokian Tyres plc Stock Options 2013 program on Nasdaq Helsinki to commence on 2 May 2017.

A total of 1,150,000 stock options 2013C were issued.

Each stock option 2013C entitles its holder to subscribe for one share of Nokian Tyres plc at a subscription price of EUR 21.39. The share subscription period is from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2019.

As a result of the exercise of the outstanding stock options 2013C the number of the Nokian Tyres plc shares may increase by a maximum of 1,150,000 new shares.

Evli Bank Plc acts as a subscription place for share subscriptions with Nokian Tyres plc 2013 stock options.

The shares subscribed for under stock options 2013C during 2017 will be registered into the Finnish Trade Register and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki on the following target dates:

Share subscription deadline Entry into the Trade Register on or about New shares tradable on or about 20th July 2017 16th August 2017 17th August 2017 17th October 2017 9th November 2017 10th November 2017 28th November 2017 21st December 2017 22nd December 2017

Shares will establish shareholders rights as of the date of share registration.

The terms and conditions of Nokian Tyres plc stock options 2013 with additional information are available on the company’s website www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/.

