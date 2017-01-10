NNG: automotive cyber security reaches new milestone

NNG Cyber Security – a division launched when the global navigation company acquired Israel-based Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd. in 2016 – announced the introduction of its new cyber security technology today.

The NNG Cyber Security solution brings groundbreaking innovation that detects and intercepts cyber threats for vehicles immediately, before they can cause any harm to the system of the car.

We all know there aren’t any vehicles that cannot be hacked, but our solution can effectively, and permanently rule out one of the methods most widely used by hackers. I could describe this as having discovered a vaccine for cars that fully protects them from a type of dangerous malicious attack. By applying our preventive technology, OEMs can make sure their cars are immune to such attacks

said Ziv Levi, CEO of Arilou, now part of NNG Cyber Security.

One of the methods most frequently used by hackers intending to take control of a vehicle is sending unauthorized commands that the car’s system mistakenly takes as coming from an authorized Electronic Control Unit (ECU). Filtering these malicious messages is key to preventing such impersonation attacks when one of the ECUs sends messages as if it was another. The newly introduced Parallel Intrusion Prevention System (PIPS) is the first solution on the market that analyzes not only the content and context of the communication on the CAN bus between ECUs, but the source of it as well. This enables it to intercept malicious messages in real time, and in a highly effective and accurate manner.

The ground-breaking technology analyzes the physical characteristics of the communication and determines its validity. As the analysis happens in real time, PIPS can stop the threats before they get to their destination, ensuring the security of the vehicle’s ECUs.

The technology is unique on the market because it can accurately track the origins of the communication, thus excluding the chance of impersonation attacks. PIPS can effectively identify these situations, and also stop the attempts, therefore neutralizing the malicious intrusion.

Covering full network from single point of integration

As opposed to available technologies where security systems only secure the communication flow between the segments where they were integrated, PIPS is integration agnostic. It can be connected anywhere on the CAN bus, which ensures full network coverage from one single point of integration.

The solution was revealed to partners in Las Vegas last week, and is already patent pending.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.