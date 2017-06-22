Nissan’s Star Wars-themed virtual reality experience picks up Bronze Mobile Lion award

Nissan continues to showcase its Rogue model range with a Bronze Lion in the Mobile Category awarded at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for “Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience.”

The immersive digital experience, simulating the battlefield from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,was made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Skywalker Sound and global experience design agency Critical Mass.

The Nissan and Star Wars collaboration gives movie buffs, car lovers and virtual reality fans alike the opportunity to experience cinema-quality digital effects created by ILM, rendered in 360-degree, combined with immersive sound-design and mixing from Skywalker Sound.

“With this simulation experience, we’re putting fans right in the middle of the action,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. “One of our many objectives was to engage current and potential customers, and we successfully accomplished that.”

The win reflects the global experience design agency’s dedication to customer-centric experience design, and an understanding of Nissan’s commitment to automotive safety. The “Battle Test” experience demonstrates the advanced safety features of the Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield®.

“Nissan was aimed at connecting audiences with the Nissan Rogue and its impressive array of safety features in an interactive and unforgettable format,” added Chris Gokiert, President, Critical Mass. “We’re thrilled to see ‘Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience’ receive the Bronze Mobile Lion.”

The fully immersive experience was shortlisted for the mobile category, which includes some of the year’s top digital work. A complete list is found here.

“On the road, obstacles appear in 360°. To demonstrate this, a battle was staged that pits you against the greatest threats in the Star Wars universe in a 360-degree simulation straight out of the movies. It throws challenges at you from all sides as if you were actually there,” said Steve Savic, executive creative director, Critical Mass.

The collaboration with Lucasfilm had a positive impact on sales of the Nissan Rogue. Year-over-year sales of Rogue were up 53 percent in December, 46 percent in January, 54 percent in February and 43 percent in March.

