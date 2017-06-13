Nissan’s innovative car foam wash saves 6.1 million liters of water in India

Nissan in India has conserved 6.1 million liters of water over the past three years by using an innovative car wash technique. Nissan achieved the substantial water savings thanks to an advanced Foam Wash technique to clean cars at service centers across India. The program underlines Nissan’s commitment to deliver sustainable mobility to customers and society.

Car washes at service centers are a major component of after sales and servicing of customers’ vehicles that require a large amount of water. Traditional car washes generally require around 160 liters of water to clean one car. The Foam Wash technique, introduced in 2014 at Nissan service centers, uses only 90 liters of water per car, which reduces water consumption by 45%. The amount of water saved by the company is equivalent to the water consumption of around 25,000 households in India for one day.

Commenting on this eco-friendly achievement, Sanjeev Aggarwal, vice president, After Sales of Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Nissan always aims to deliver innovative and best-in-class sales and after sales service to its customers. Using the foam wash technique for our customers’ cars saves their time and a significant amount of water. That’s a winning combination for both Nissan and Datsun customers and for the environment.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.